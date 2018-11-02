Lundin Mining (LUN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.23.

LUN stock opened at C$5.89 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director William Archibald Rand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Also, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $602,100.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

