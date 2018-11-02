Luminex Co. (LMNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Luminex has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.66 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,593,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395,549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $11,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 28.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

