Lumentum (LITE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.78 million.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.34. 3,475,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,015. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $70.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.84.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $157,708.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,224 shares of company stock valued at $584,653. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

