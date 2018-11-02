Lumentum (LITE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.18. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,200.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,224 shares of company stock valued at $584,653 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,304,000 after acquiring an additional 285,089 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 81,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,320,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

