Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Set at $10.00 by Morgan Stanley

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) received a $10.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:LL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

