Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Set at $10.00 by Morgan Stanley

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) received a $10.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
NYSE:LL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
