LPL Financial (LPLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.18.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 25,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,229. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

