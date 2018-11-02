Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.18.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

