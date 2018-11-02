Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.18.
In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.