L’Oreal (OR) Given a €163.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) has been assigned a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €201.00 ($233.72).

Shares of OR opened at €180.05 ($209.36) on Wednesday. L’Oreal has a 1 year low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 1 year high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

