Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worldpay by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,786,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,011,000 after purchasing an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Worldpay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,445,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Worldpay by 13.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,507,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,195,000 after purchasing an additional 790,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Worldpay by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,356,000 after purchasing an additional 818,712 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Worldpay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,774,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,732 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,828 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.59.

NYSE WP opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

