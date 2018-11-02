Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $298,000 Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

