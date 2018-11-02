Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $246,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,289 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nordstrom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,270. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

