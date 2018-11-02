Lithia Motors (LAD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) recently:

10/25/2018 – Lithia Motors was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Lithia Motors was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/23/2018 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. In the last reported quarter, the company added two stores and divested one franchise. Further, in 2018, it expects to achieve revenues and earnings growth of 11% through store acquisitions. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin. Over the past three months, shares of Lithia Motors' have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

10/16/2018 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. In the last reported quarter, the company added two stores and divested one franchise. Further, in 2018, it expects to achieve revenues and earnings growth of 11% through store acquisitions. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin. Over the past three months, shares of Lithia Motors' have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

10/8/2018 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. In the last reported quarter, the company added two stores and divested one franchise. Further, in 2018, it expects to achieve revenues and earnings growth of 11% through store acquisitions. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin. Also, it faces a strong competition from publicly and privately-owned dealerships, which might compel Lithia Motors to lower its selling prices. Over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

10/2/2018 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/21/2018 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2018 – Lithia Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

LAD stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $303,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

