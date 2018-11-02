Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) vs. Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Head-To-Head Review

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Koninklijke DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke DSM pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidmetal Technologies and Koninklijke DSM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke DSM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Koninklijke DSM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 440.64 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Koninklijke DSM $9.75 billion 1.73 $2.00 billion $1.11 20.96

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -2,348.86% -16.54% -15.20% Koninklijke DSM 22.77% 14.16% 7.71%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides Dyneema, a fiber solution serving textiles, commercial marine, and sports segments; high-performance plastics primarily for use in automotive and electronics markets, as well as offers solutions to specialized industries, including water management, breathable textiles, and flexible food packaging; and resins solutions for paints and coatings, fiber optic coatings, and 3D printing applications. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic bio-ethanol and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

