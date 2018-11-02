Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of LQDA traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 36,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,461. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.