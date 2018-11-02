Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

