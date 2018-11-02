Linker Coin (LNC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,160.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Linker Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $3,160.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000285 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000388 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000507 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en . Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

