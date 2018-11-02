LinkedCoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (LKC)

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One LinkedCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. LinkedCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkedCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00149972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00251933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.09920019 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin’s official website is www.linkedcoin.com

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

