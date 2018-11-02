Link Motion (LKM) Trading Down 4%

Link Motion Inc (NYSE:LKM) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 73,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 429,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Link Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Link Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Link Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Link Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Link Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Link Motion Inc operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications.

