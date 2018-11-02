Lincoln National (LNC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,360. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 983.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

