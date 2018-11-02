Lincoln National (LNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LNC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. 181,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

