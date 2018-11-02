Linamar Co. (LNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.80.

Several research firms recently commented on LNR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$298,540.00. Also, insider Salvatore Cocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.70, for a total value of C$140,100.00. Insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $740,708 over the last three months.

Linamar stock opened at C$54.53 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of C$51.50 and a one year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.16. Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

