Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of -200.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.33. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $536,705 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

