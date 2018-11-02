Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Given a $280.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $280.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.88.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.04. 5,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,335. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.50 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,798.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,718,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,922 shares of company stock worth $30,297,452. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

