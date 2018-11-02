Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,452,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,068,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of LGND opened at $171.28 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total value of $2,158,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,452. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

