LHC Group (LHCG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.86, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

LHC Group stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. 18,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,690. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.