LHC Group (LHCG) Posts Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group updated its FY18 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 17,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,690. LHC Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.