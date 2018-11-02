LHC Group (LHCG) Posts Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group updated its FY18 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.
Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 17,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,690. LHC Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.