LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,464. The stock has a market cap of $540.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $533,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at $117,277,984.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

