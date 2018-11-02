Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

LM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

NYSE:LM opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

In other news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 411,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,994 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.