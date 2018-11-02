Leerink Swann Weighs in on Guardant Health Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ GH opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

