Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 51,300 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $7,285,113.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,322.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $145.20 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

