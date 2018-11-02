Lannebo Fonder AB Invests $3.09 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 22,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $434,229.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,740,400 shares of company stock valued at $59,709,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

