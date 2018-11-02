Land Securities Group plc (LSGOF) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.