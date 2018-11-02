Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $169.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

NYSE:LH opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $147.70 and a 52 week high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

