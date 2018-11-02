La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LJPC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
NASDAQ LJPC opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $41.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $276,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $321,000.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
