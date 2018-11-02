La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LJPC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $276,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $321,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.