KVH Industries (KVHI) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.52 million.KVH Industries also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.02-0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded KVH Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.63. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Felise Feingold sold 4,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $54,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,146 shares in the company, valued at $663,829.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

