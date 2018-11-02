Krones (KRN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. equinet set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.40 ($119.07).

KRN stock traded up €3.50 ($4.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €82.90 ($96.40). 109,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

