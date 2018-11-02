Kraft Heinz (KHC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 932197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,204,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,592,000 after acquiring an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

