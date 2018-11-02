Knowles (KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Knowles stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 15,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Knowles has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Knowles by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.