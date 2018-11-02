KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 45,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $668.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after buying an additional 274,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

