Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

KNX stock remained flat at $$33.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,922,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,715. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.