Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given a €9.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.19 ($11.85).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €7.59 ($8.82) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.