Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Murcray acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.