Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 34,011 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,886 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,108,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,140,000 after acquiring an additional 377,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of APC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.92. 13,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,765. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

