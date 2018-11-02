Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.85 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.68.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

