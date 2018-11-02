Kier Group (KIE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on KIE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.55).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Monday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.