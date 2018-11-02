KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.24.

NYSE:MA opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $140.61 and a 52-week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

