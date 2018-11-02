KeyCorp Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of MXIM opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 20.06%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $26,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.