KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBX. Mizuho started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 271,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 876,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 714,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

