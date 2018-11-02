KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY)

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 15,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

