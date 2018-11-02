Key Energy Services (KEG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of KEG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 63,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,623. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.02. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $111,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 30.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $15,492,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

